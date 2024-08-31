Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 3,393 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,752,000 after purchasing an additional 169,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,680,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. 5,832,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

