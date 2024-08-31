Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.08. 954,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,009. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

