Conflux Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.49 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $581.91 million and approximately $24.49 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,216.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00547140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00110481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00287357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031047 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00071916 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,037,822,667 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,819,777 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,037,711,420.48 with 4,337,711,404.64 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13474622 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $28,316,302.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

