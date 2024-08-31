Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.56. 2,366,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,070. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

