Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

ED stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.56. 2,366,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

