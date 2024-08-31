Contrasting ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) and ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and ASMPT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 14.65% 18.20% 11.61% ASMPT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advantest and ASMPT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A ASMPT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ASMPT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantest and ASMPT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.37 billion 10.08 $429.80 million $0.58 79.38 ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 5.62

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than ASMPT. ASMPT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ASMPT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Advantest pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASMPT pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Advantest beats ASMPT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease and other businesses. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing. This segment also provides metrology, automated optical inspection, singulation, trim and form, inspection, and test and packing solutions. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment offers assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. The company operates in Singapore, China, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherland, the United States, Mexico, Canada, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Japan, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, and internationally. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

