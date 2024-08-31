Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Receives C$11.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total transaction of C$52,769.60. Company insiders own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$11.99 on Monday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$943.49 million, a PE ratio of -49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.14.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

