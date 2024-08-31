CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) versus UDR (NYSE:UDR) Head-To-Head Review

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get UDR alerts:

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CoreCivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. UDR pays out 123.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreCivic pays out 314.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.63 billion 9.02 $444.35 million $1.38 32.25 CoreCivic $1.97 billion 0.78 $67.59 million $0.56 24.60

This table compares UDR and CoreCivic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UDR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 8.34% 3.70% 1.28% CoreCivic 3.50% 6.10% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UDR and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 10 7 0 2.41 CoreCivic 0 2 1 0 2.33

UDR presently has a consensus target price of $42.65, suggesting a potential downside of 4.19%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.78%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than UDR.

Summary

UDR beats CoreCivic on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.