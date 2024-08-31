Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Corning by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.85. 5,231,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

