Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance
Shares of CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during trading on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.