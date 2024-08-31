Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

Shares of CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during trading on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Featured Stories

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

