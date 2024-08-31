Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 5.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COST traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $892.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $854.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.02. The stock has a market cap of $395.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $539.31 and a 52 week high of $918.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

