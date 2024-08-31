Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COST traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $892.38. 1,931,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,146. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $539.31 and a 1-year high of $918.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $853.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $395.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.