Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

CTRA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

