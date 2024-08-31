Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 540,001 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White bought 540,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$716,581.33 ($484,176.57).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$82,380.00 ($55,662.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

