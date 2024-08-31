Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.94.

CVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$6.36 on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.73 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of C$342.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

