Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.70

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and traded as low as $78.00. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $78.02, with a volume of 5,243 shares trading hands.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $1.5541 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $18.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
