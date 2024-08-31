Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.70

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and traded as low as $78.00. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $78.02, with a volume of 5,243 shares trading hands.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $1.5541 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $18.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:SLVO Free Report ) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

