Critical Contrast: Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) versus XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

XBiotech has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of XBiotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XBiotech and Kaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech N/A -16.52% -15.56% Kaya 260.23% -2.75% 196.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XBiotech and Kaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech $4.01 million 48.61 -$24.56 million ($1.02) -6.27 Kaya $200,000.00 3.90 $1.61 million ($0.03) -1.77

Kaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XBiotech. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kaya beats XBiotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

(Get Free Report)

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.