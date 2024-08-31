Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,083 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,734,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

