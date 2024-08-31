Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 57,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $892.38. 1,931,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $539.31 and a twelve month high of $918.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $853.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

