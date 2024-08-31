CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.15.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $277.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.94 and a 200-day moving average of $318.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $145.38 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 122,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

