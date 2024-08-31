CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,997 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

