Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires New Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 13.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,887,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.16. 1,074,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UGP. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.