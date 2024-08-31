Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,412.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

