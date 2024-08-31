CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in CVS Health by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

