DA Davidson Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $23.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $18.50 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.28.

SentinelOne stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares in the company, valued at $19,731,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,731,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

