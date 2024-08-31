Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DTRUY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.14. 22,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,778. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

