Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

