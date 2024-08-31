Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Nomura Securities

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $37.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,610 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 322,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

