Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.26.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $970.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 149,610 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 480,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

