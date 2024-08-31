David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 20,500 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 439,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,466.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 8,800 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $44,000.00.

Crexendo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 million, a P/E ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. Equities analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crexendo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 165.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,408,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 877,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 229.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 254,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 476.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 73.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,196 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.