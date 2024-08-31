Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,367 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 889,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $110.63.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

