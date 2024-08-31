Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $299.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,318. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

