Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 96,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

QFLR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 12,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,038. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

