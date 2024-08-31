Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $586,016,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,871,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.73. 2,645,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,479. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

