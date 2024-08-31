Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

