Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,064.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after acquiring an additional 169,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DE traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.74. 1,413,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.