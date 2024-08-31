Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.550-8.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.5 billion-$98.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.3 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.100 EPS.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,433,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372,304. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

