Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the July 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,472.0 days.
Derwent London Price Performance
OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $30.30 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $30.30.
About Derwent London
