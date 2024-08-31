Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12,174.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,223 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $31,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,835. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $171.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

