Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 1,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926. Diageo has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.
About Diageo
