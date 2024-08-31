Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 1,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926. Diageo has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.