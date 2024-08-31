Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,510,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $195.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.20.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.