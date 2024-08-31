DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.48.

NYSE:DKS opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

