DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.