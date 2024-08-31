D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SIEVF remained flat at 236.47 during trading on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a 1-year low of 165.15 and a 1-year high of 236.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 225.91 and a 200 day moving average price of 218.93.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile
