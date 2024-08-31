D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEVF remained flat at 236.47 during trading on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a 1-year low of 165.15 and a 1-year high of 236.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 225.91 and a 200 day moving average price of 218.93.

Get D'Ieteren Group alerts:

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.