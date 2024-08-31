Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,755 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after buying an additional 1,207,337 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,572,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after buying an additional 710,028 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 363,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,069. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

