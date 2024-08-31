Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Stock Position Raised by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,181,000 after buying an additional 1,541,319 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,261 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 546.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 672,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,573 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,113,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,660 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,593,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFGR traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $28.10. 190,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,991. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

