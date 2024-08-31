Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 320,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,416,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 79,068 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. 1,431,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,267. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

