Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Lessened by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,000.

DFAC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

