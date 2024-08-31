Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Boosted by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 834,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 30.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $49,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

DFUS traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,416. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

