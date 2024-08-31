Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Lifted by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,924 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

DFAU stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,132. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

